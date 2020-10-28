Can Falcons find yet another unique way to lose a game?

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 11: The Atlanta Falcons offenses lines up against the Carolina Panthers defense in the first half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GA. – There is losing, and there is LOSING. The Atlanta Falcons have mastered the capitalized version.

Blown leads, botched onside kicks and, last Sunday, scoring when they shouldn’t have.

It’s all added up to a 1-6 record, a coach and general manager fired, and ridicule across America for what is actually one of the NFL’s best organizations.

On Thursday, they head to Carolina, already having lost to the Panthers this season, although not with a spectacular stumble.

Some believe the best advice for the Falcons is to simply plow ahead, while others insist they must learn from these fiascos.