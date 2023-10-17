NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan gave his final thoughts on the week-six loss at Houston, but the 13-year veteran wanted to quickly turn the page and focus on Thursday night versus the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“No time for a 24-hour rule. We are beyond that,” Jordan said.

Jordan’s mentality suited the schedule. New Orleans has been gearing up for its second game in a five-day span and will face the NFL’s 10th best scoring offense in the Jacksonville Jaguars, averaging 23.7 points-per-game.

The Jaguars put up a season-high 37 points versus the Indianapolis Colts in week six, and the offense has skilled players across the board.

“You talk about the playmakers that Jaguars have from the running back position. The wide receiver core I think is probably one of the best wide receiver cores in the league. Their tight end could probably be thrown right in,” Jordan added.

Click the video to hear Jordan’s full thoughts on both games.

