Caleb Seroski Wins Southland Pitcher of the Week

FRISCO, Texas – After adding another two saves to his total and moving further up the single season save chart, Caleb Seroski earned Southland Pitcher of the Week honors, the conference announced on Monday afternoon.

Seroski picked up saves in both New Orleans wins at McNeese over the weekend. He is now at nine saves, which is tied for the fifth highest single season total in program history with 12 games left in the regular season.

On Saturday, Seroski came in and slammed the door shut with authority in the nightcap of a doubleheader. He entered with a 6-4 lead and proceeded to shut out McNeese over three innings. He did not allow a baserunner and he struck out seven batters over three perfect frames.

For an encore, he entered with a three-run lead in the ninth on Sunday. Seroski allowed one baserunner and had one strikeout. On the season, Seroski has a 2.63 ERA and 43 strikeouts to just seven walks.

Last week, he was named to the NCBWA Midseason Stopper of the Year Watch List.

The Privateers will play their final home series of the regular season against Central Arkansas, starting on Friday. First pitch for the series opener is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

{Press release courtesy of UNO Athletics}