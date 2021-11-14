Cajuns volleyball receive No. 3 seed for conference tournament

LAFAYETTE, La. — Louisiana Volleyball will face Appalachian State at 5 p.m. (CST) on Thursday, Nov. 18 in the Foley Sports Tourism Complex in Foley, Ala., to begin play in the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, it was announced on Sunday with the unveiling of the event’s bracket.



The Ragin’ Cajuns (14-10, 9-7 Sun Belt) received the No. 3 seed out of the SBC West Division and the Mountaineers (7-21, 3-13 Sun Belt) were the No. 6 seed out of the SBC East Division. The winner plays the East’s second seed, Coastal Carolina (18-8, 12-4 Sun Belt), on Friday, Nov. 19 at 5 p.m. (CST).



The Sun Belt’s postseason event is back in Foley for the second straight season. All 12 teams will compete for the league’s automatic bid to the 2021 NCAA Women’s Volleyball Tournament with every match broadcast live via ESPN+.



Louisiana’s half of the bracket, headed by SBC West No. 1 seed Texas State, is slotted for the 6:30 p.m. (CST) semifinal contest on Saturday, Nov. 20. The championship match is slated for 1 p.m. (CST) on Sunday, Nov. 21.



The 2021 event marks the 15th overall appearance for Louisiana in the SBC Tournament, and the first under the guidance of head coach Kristi Gray . The Ragin’ Cajuns seek the first-ever title in program history.



Tickets can be purchased in advance online through the volleyball championship central page at Sunbeltsports.org. Tickets can also be purchased via a smartphone at the Foley Sports Tourism Complex utilizing the QR codes located at the entrance. No on site cash transactions will take place.



2021 Sun Belt Volleyball Tournament (Foley, Ala.)

Thursday, November 18, 2021

Match 1 – (3E) Georgia Southern vs. (6W) ULM – 12 p.m. CST

Match 2 – (4W) Arkansas State vs. (5E) Georgia State – 2:30 p.m. CST

Match 3 – (3W) Louisiana vs. (6E) Appalachian State – 5 p.m. CST

Match 4 – (4E) Troy vs. (5W) Little Rock – 7:30 p.m. CST

Friday, November 19, 2021

Match 5 – (2W) UTA vs. Winner Match 1 – 12 p.m. CST

Match 6 – (1E) South Alabama vs. Winner Match 2 – 2:30 p.m. CST

Match 7 – (2E) Coastal Carolina vs. Winner Match 3 – 5 p.m. CST

Match 8 – (1W) Texas State vs. Winner Match 4 – 7:30 p.m. CST

Saturday, November 20, 2021

Match 9 – Winner Match 5 vs. Winner Match 6 – 4 p.m. CST

Match 10 – Winner Match 7 vs. Winner Match 8 – 6:30 p.m. CST

Sunday, November 21, 2021 (Championship)

Match 11 – Winner Match 9 vs. Winner Match 10 – 1 p.m. CST