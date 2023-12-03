NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — The Ragin’ Cajuns will cap off their season with head-to-head match up with Jacksonville State in the New Orleans bowl on Dec. 16.

After finishing their season with a 6-6 record, the Cajuns will be making their thirteenth bowl game appearance. Their bowl game opponent this year will be the Jacksonville State Gamecocks who ended their season with an 8-4 record.

This year’s New Orleans bowl will be the Cajuns’ seventh appearance at the event, in which they hold a 5-2 record. The most recent appearance was in 2021 against Marshall, which resulted in a 36-21 win for the Cajuns.

Tickets for the bowl game can be purchased online here. To learn more about the R+L Carriers New Orleans bowl, visit Louisiana’s Bowl Central page.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts