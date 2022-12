METAIRIE, La. — Country Day defeated the Shaw Eagles, 56-49 Thursday night to advance to the championship round of their annual Country Day Classic tournament.

Cam Terrell led the Cajuns with a 19-point, 11-rebound double-double in the win. Jordan Trahan followed with 15 points and 5 boards.

Kam Johnson led the Eagles with a game-high 20 points.

Country Day will play St. Thomas More in the championship game Friday night at 6 p.m.