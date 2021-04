MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The Tulane University baseball team (19-13; 8-1 AAC) captured its eighth straight win behind another masterful performance by left-handed starter Jack Aldrich, as he led the Green Wave to a 4-2 victory in game two of the doubleheader with the University of Memphis (12-23; 2-11) Friday evening at FedEx Park.

Aldrich worked 7.0 innings allowed just two hits and one earned run. He also struck out a career-high 10 batters and walked only two to move to 4-1 on the year.