Director of Athletics and head basketball coach Tim Byrd will leave Riverside Academy at the end of the school year.

Byrd, in an interview at the WGNO studios, said he will coach again, but only for the right opportunity.

Byrd has won 12 state basketball titles at Reserve Christian and Riverside.

He reached the top 28 in 20 of 23 seasons. He has recorded 737 career LHSAA wins. His teams, over a 15 year stretch, reached the championship game 14 times.