By a nano second LSU by 2 over FLA

The LSU Tigers need all 40 minutes to defeat Florida and remain unbeaten in the Southeastern Conference.

BATON ROUGE , LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 26: Head coach Will Wade of the LSU Tigers looks on as his team takes on the Texas A&M Aggies at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on February 26, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

A layup by Florida at the buzzer was waved off after replay. LSU’s 84-82 win was preserved, but only after a furious Gator rally.

LSU led 73-62 on a layup follow by Darius Days with just over 3 minutes to play, but Florida stormed back. With :05 remaining, LSU turned the ball over, allowing the Gators to run a perfect out of bounds play, that resulted in the tying basket.

Until replay said otherwise.

“They are a quality team, just like us,” said LSU guard Skylar Mays.

Emmitt Williams led LSU with 19 points. The Tigers outrebounded Florida by 10, 38-28. The Tigers had 15 offensive rebounds.

Florida made 11 three point baskets, LSU only 2.

LSU moved to 6-0 in the SEC, and 10-1 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center this season.

LSU has won 22 of its last 24 SEC regular season games over the last two seasons.

Here are the top three in SEC’s men’s basketball.

LSU 6-0

Kentucky 5-1

Florida 4-2