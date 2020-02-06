Busy trio: Aug, Jesuit, Brother Martin send host of student athletes to college sports

Signing day was a busy day for St Augustine, Jesuit, and Brother Martin.
All three schools held signing ceremonies on their campuses, Wednesday.
Here’s a look.
Among the signees, a player who made a huge leap forward in 2019. Jesuit quarterback Grant Jordan signed with Yale. To say he was excited, is an understatement.
Here's a list of signees:
Jesuit:
Brian Balestra (Georgetown), Grant Jordan (Yale), Joe Lombardi (Louisiana Lafayette), Gentry Major (Rhodes College), and Max McMahon (Berry County, Georgia).
Brother Martin:
- Noah Labbe ’20 - Football, Cornell University
- Jack Landry ’20 - Football, Southeastern Louisiana University
- Hunter Lassere ’20 - Football, Massachusetts Maritime Academy
- John Louis ’20 - Football, Langston University
- T.J. Small ’20 - Basketball, United States Military Academy West Point
- Chris Smith ’20 - Football, The University of Arkansas at Monticello
- Nick Turner ’20 - Football, University of Arkansas
- Davonn Moore, '20 Football, Nicholls
St Aug:
- Taj Adams
- Taiwan Berryhill
- Choncee Crum
- Corey Crump
- Vincent Joseph
- Khi Mathieu
- Damon McFarland
- Jabaz Perique
- Kendall Rowan
- Jaheim Walters
Crum signed with Nicholls, Khi Mathieu with Memphis, and Jaheim Walters with Northwestern State.