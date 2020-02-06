Busy trio: Aug, Jesuit, Brother Martin send host of student athletes to college sports

Signing day was a busy day for St Augustine, Jesuit, and Brother Martin.

All three schools held signing ceremonies on their campuses, Wednesday.

Here’s a look.

Among the signees, a player who made a huge leap forward in 2019. Jesuit quarterback Grant Jordan signed with Yale. To say he was excited, is an understatement.

Here's a list of signees:

Jesuit:

Brian Balestra (Georgetown), Grant Jordan (Yale), Joe Lombardi (Louisiana Lafayette), Gentry Major (Rhodes College), and Max McMahon (Berry County, Georgia).

Brother Martin:

  • Noah Labbe ’20 - Football, Cornell University
  • Jack Landry ’20 - Football, Southeastern Louisiana University
  • Hunter Lassere ’20 - Football, Massachusetts Maritime Academy
  • John Louis ’20 - Football, Langston University
  • T.J. Small ’20 - Basketball, United States Military Academy West Point
  • Chris Smith ’20 - Football, The University of Arkansas at Monticello
  • Nick Turner ’20 - Football, University of Arkansas
  • Davonn Moore, '20 Football, Nicholls

St Aug:

  • Taj Adams
  • Taiwan Berryhill
  • Choncee Crum
  • Corey Crump 
  • Vincent Joseph
  • Khi Mathieu
  • Damon McFarland
  • Jabaz Perique 
  • Kendall Rowan
  • Jaheim Walters

Crum signed with Nicholls, Khi Mathieu with Memphis, and Jaheim Walters with Northwestern State.

