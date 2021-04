CLEVELAND, OHIO – APRIL 29: Ja’Marr Chase poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell onstage after being selected fifth by the Cincinnati Bengals during round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Cincinnati Bengals gave quarterback Joe Burrow his desired reunion with former LSU teammate wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

The Heisman winner and the Biletnikoff winner are teammates again, after the Bengals selected Chase with the 5th pick overall in Thursday night’s draft.

Chase said Burrow told him the selection was happening.