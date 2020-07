INDIANAPOLIS, IN – FEBRUARY 27: Quarterback Joe Burrow of LSU looks on during NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has agreed to a $36.1 million dollar contract with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The former LSU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner’s deal is pending a physical.

The No. 1 overall pick will reportedly receive 100% of his $23.88 million signing bonus within 15 days of signing his contract.