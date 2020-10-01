Burrow, Bengals seek first win against visiting Jaguars

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws a pass during the first half of the team’s NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CINCINNATI, Oh. – The Cincinnati Bengals seek their first win of the 2020 season when the Jacksonville Jaguars visit.

The Bengals (0-2-1) haven’t been able to get it done despite the grit of rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, who has gotten them close. Cincinnati lost in overtime in Week 1 to the Chargers and last week had to settle for a 23-23 tie against the Eagles.

The Jaguars (1-2) will try to rebound from a 31-13 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

They are paced by second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew and rookie running back James Robinson.