Tulane’s Collin Burns changed the Green Wave’s fortunes against UNO.

Burns, drove in three, including a two run triple in the 5th, as the Green Wave defeated the Privateers 7-1 Tuesday night at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.

Burns also had an RBI single in a five run Tulane 7th.

Four Tulane pitchers held the Privateers to five hits. Tulane started Tyler Hoffman pitched four innings of 7 strikeout, shutout baseball.

Zach DeVito got the win in relief.