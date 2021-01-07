Burke Adds Mitsunaga as Assistant Coach

NEW ORLEANS – Tulane University women’s golf coach Stew Burke announced the addition of Rinko Mitsunaga as an assistant coach on Thursday.



“Rinko’s passion for coaching and desire to help us reach our goals of returning to a championship winning program showed throughout the hiring process,” Burke said. “I am looking forward to mentoring and helping Rinko develop as a coach. She brings a solid background as a former standout collegiate golfer at Georgia and valuable experience from her role with the LPGA Symetra Tour. I am excited about the upcoming return to play this spring and the future of our program.”



Mitsunaga joins the Green Wave after serving as the Player Services Coordinator for the LPGA Symetra Tour. In that position, she processed tournament fields, entries and player registrations and also collected caddie forms, member commitments and withdraws. She also created player memos each tournament week.



“I am beyond excited to join Tulane women’s golf team starting this spring,” Mitsunaga said. “Coach Burke has done a phenomenal job with the program and I can’t wait to assist in continuing the success.”



Mitsunaga spent her collegiate career at Georgia, where she logged seven Top 10 finishes and 23 Top 20 finishes from 2015-19. She earned 2015 All-SEC Freshman team honors and 2016 Honorable Mention All-American honors by Golfweek during her time in Athens, Georgia.



The Roswell, Georgia, native most recently won the 2019 GSGA Georgia Women’s Amateur Championship. She also claimed the 2016 Georgia Lady Bulldog Individual Championship, 2015 USGA U.S. Women’s Fourball Championship and the 2015 GSGA Georgia Women’s Matchplay Championship. She also qualified for the 2012 and 2016 USGA U.S. Women’s Opens. Mitsunaga also helped the Bulldogs win 11 tournaments as a team.



The Green Wave will return to the course on Monday, Feb. 8 at the Lamkin Invitational. San Diego State will host the event in Rancho Santa Fe, California.

{Courtesy: Press Release from Tulane Athletics}