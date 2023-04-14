*Courtesy UNO Sports Information

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The New Orleans Privateers got a stellar performance from the bullpen and clutch plate appearances from Issac Williams as they took the lead in the ninth and won 7-6 against the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders on Friday at Chapman Field.



DECISIONS

Ryan Delorbe picked up his second win of the season as he got the last four outs with two strikeouts. The loss went to Kyle Dickey, his first of the season.



New Orleans was behind for most of the game after a Tre Jones grand slam put the home team up 4-2 in the first inning. The offense chipped away throughout the night though and the pen was rock solid, surrendering only one hit over the last four innings.



Two singles and a hit batter loaded the bases with one out. After Zach Garcia struck out the next batter, Williams dug in and got ahead 3-1 in the count. He then took ball four which walked in the tying run to level the score at 6-6.



Two innings later, Williams played the hero once again. With a 2-2 count and two outs, he hit a single into center that allowed Dylan Mach to score the go-ahead run. From there, Delorbe took the reins and retired the side in order in the ninth to preserve the sixth consecutive win for the Privateers.



New Orleans (21-13, 6-4) is now 10-1 at Chapman Field under Blake Dean . The win was also the 16th overall in the last 19 meetings againt the Islanders. Six of those wins have come by one run.



Jacob Mead , Caleb Menina and Tod Gauthe combined along with Delorbe to shut out the Islanders for the last four frames.



INSIDE THE BOX

Tristan Moore went 3-for-5 and landed a home run shy of the cycle. Mitchell Sanford hit his sixth homer of the year and had three hits. Miguel Useche went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. Mach went 2-for-3 with two runs.



Jones had five RBI and two hits on the night. Jose Enriquez and Diego Johnson each scored twice.



NEXT UP

The series continues with a 6 p.m. first pitch on Saturday.