Bucs’ Bruce Arians ready for “physical battle” with the Saints in the NFC Divisional Round

{Video Courtesy: Tampa Bay Buccaneers}

TAMPA, Fl. – Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians spoke with media Monday about his team’s rematch with the New Orleans Saints.

Arians says there is a lot of “familiarity” between the two clubs, with the Buccaneers having lost to the Saints in their first two meetings this season.

“It comes down to one on one battles of guys that know each other and who’s going to make those game-changing plays in this game,” says Tampa Bay Buccaneers Head Coach Bruce Arians.

Most recently, the Saints dominated the Bucs, 38-3 in their Week 9 matchup.

One that Arians says would have been a different ball game had it not been for turnovers.

Tampa Bay Quarterback Tom Brady threw 3 interceptions in that game and has thrown 5 total interceptions to the New Orleans Saints this season.

A bright spot for the Bucs in recent weeks has been Wide Receiver Antonio Brown.

Brow’s first game with Tampa was in that Week 9 matchup against the Saints, where he recorded 3 catches for 31 yards.

Since then, Brown has caught 42 balls for 452 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The Saints and Buccaneers play Sunday night at 5:40 p.m.

For full coverage of the New Orleans Saints NFC Divisional Round matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, don’t forget to tune into our Road to Tampa: Divisional Round Special Friday at 6:30 p.m. on WGNO.