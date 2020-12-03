Bucks’ investment in Holiday trade makes him feel wanted

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday (11) goes for a basket as Portland Trail Blazers center Hassan Whiteside (21) defends in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. The Pelicans won 138-117. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday took notice along with the rest of the NBA when he discovered the substantial package of players and picks the Milwaukee Bucks sacrificed to acquire him.

The Bucks traded guards Eric Bledsoe and George Hill, first-round draft choice R.J. Hampton plus two future first-round selections as part of a four-team trade that brought them Holiday.

The Bucks gave the New Orleans Hornets the right to swap two future first-round picks as well.

Holiday says the Bucks’ big investment in him “really, really made me feel like they wanted me to be here.”