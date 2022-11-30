NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Booker T. Washington (BTW) defeated Country Day, 46-40, in the first round of the 2022 Tournament of Champions at Sophie B. Wright on Wednesday night.

Freshman guard Pernell Pollard led BTW and all scorers with 18 points, 16 of which came in the second half. The Lions 6-foot-9 center Lionel Bell and guard Aldrick Washington added nine.

Jordan Trahan scored 12 points for the Cajuns, who led 20-13 at half.

The Lions will face the winner of Warren Easton vs. Helen Cox on Thursday at 7:45 p.m.

