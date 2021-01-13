Brumfield returning to the boot, commits to Tulane

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 28: Jake Bentley #8 of the Utah Utes (middle) celebrates his one yard touchdown run to take a 7-0 lead against the Washington Huskies in the first quarter at Husky Stadium on November 28, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — Former Covington Lions star running back Devin Brumfield announced on Twitter Wednesday that he will be continuing his college football career as a member of the Tulane Green Wave backfield.

Brumfield entered the transfer portal last month after playing 24 career games for the University of Utah.

He rushed for over 2,300 yards and 25 touchdowns in 2017 as a senior at Covington High School.

The Lions finished 12-1 that season, and undefeated in district play.

He will be joining one of the best running back rooms in the American Athletic Conference with fellow District 6-5A talents Tyjae Spears and Iverson Celestine.

The Green Wave averaged 217 yards rushing per game in the 2020 football season.