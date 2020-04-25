Browns snag Grant Delpit in the 2nd Round of the NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 31: Safety Grant Delpit #7 of the LSU Tigers reacts during the game against Georgia Southern Eagles at Tiger Stadium on August 31, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, Oh.- One year after the Cleveland Browns selected Greedy Williams with the 46th pick in the 2019 NFL draft, they add yet another LSU defensive back to their team.

The Browns selected Grant Delpit with the 44th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft Friday night.

In 2019, Grant Delpit won the Thorpe Award (best defensive back).

He was also 2019 Consensus All-American, First Team All-American (AFCA, Sporting News, Walter Camp), Second Team All-American (AP), First Team All-SEC (Coaches), and Second Team All-SEC (AP).

Delpit finished his career at LSU with 199 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 7.0 sacks and 8 interceptions.