Browns sign LB Jacob Phillips, third-round pick from LSU

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JANUARY 13: Tee Higgins #5 of the Clemson Tigers catches a pass as Jacob Phillips #6 of the LSU Tigers defends in the College Football Playoff National Championship game at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns signed LSU linebacker and third-round pick Jacob Phillips.

Safety Grant Delpit is the team’s only unsigned 2020 selection.

Phillips was taken with the No. 97 overall pick by the Browns, who have overhauled their linebacking unit after not re-signing free agents Joe Schobert or Christian Kirksey.

According to Spotrac.com, Phillips rookie contract is a 4-year deal, worth $4.49 million.

Phillips led the national champion Tigers and SEC in tackles last season.

Delpit also played at LSU.