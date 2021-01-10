Browns out to stop several streaks at Pittsburgh

The Cleveland Browns ended a long drought by making the playoffs. They can stop a few more with a win over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers in the wild-card game Sunday night.

Making their first postseason appearance since the 2002 season, the Browns have lost 17 straight games at Heinz Field, getting their last win there in 2003 with Tim Couch at quarterback and Butch Davis as their coach.

Cleveland is seeking the first postseason win in its expansion era, which started in 1999, and first playoff win since the 1994 season.

The Browns are also trying to end an eight-game road playoff losing streak. They haven’t won outside Cleveland in the playoffs since 1969.

Of course, the Browns will try to do it without first-year coach Kevin Stefanski, who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week and is prohibited from participating. He’ll watch the game from his basement home in Rocky River, Ohio.

The Browns weren’t able to practice until Friday because of COVID-19 issues.