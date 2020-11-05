Brown practices, excited for opportunity with Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Antonio Brown says he’s grateful to be back in the NFL and reunited with Tom Brady. The former Steelers, Raiders and Patriots receiver practiced with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the first time and expects to make his debut for his new team when the NFC South leaders host the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night. Brown is coming off an eight-game suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. He hasn’t played since September 2019, when he had four receptions for 56 yards and a touchdown in the only game he played with Brady during a brief stint with New England.