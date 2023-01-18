NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Southeastern Louisiana University continued to strengthen Lions’ foothold in the local prep scene by landing their seventh Greater New Orleans-area commit on Wednesday.

Brother Martin’s quarterback/wide receiver Clayton Lonardo announced his commitment to SLU via social media.

“100 percent committed,” the 6-foot-3, 215-pounder tweeted. “First of all, I would like to thank my Lord and Savoir for giving me this opportunity to play football. I would like to thank all my family and friends, and every coach for getting me to where I am today. Therefore, I am extremely blessed to announce that I have decided to further my athletic and academic career at Southeastern Louisiana University.”

Lonardo started the season at quarterback before being used in a variety of positions on offense, including wide receiver and slotback, while frequently running out of the Wildcat formation.

His athletic prowess was also utilized in the defensive backfield and on special teams throughout Brother Martin’s season, which culminated with a berth in the LHSAA Division I select state championship game.

Other area commits include, (courtesy CrescentCitySports.com):

Lemar Harris | ATH | 6-3 | 205 | Amite, La. | Amite HS

Deantre Jackson | RB | 5-8 | 180 | New Orleans, La. | Edna Karr HS

Jirrea Johnson | LB | 5-11 | 220 | New Orleans, La. | Warren Easton HS

Mike Mitchell | DB | 5-11 | 180 | Plaquemine, La. | Plaquemine HS

Brandon Spincer Jr. | OL | 6-2 | 275 | New Orleans, La. | Edna Karr HS

Riley Whitten | OL | 6-2 | 275 | Belle Chasse, La. | Belle Chasse HS

Mike Williams | WR | 5-11 | 170 | Marrero, La. | Archbishop Shaw HS

Early signing was Dec. 21, while National Signing Day will be held Feb. 1.