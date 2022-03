METAIRIE, La. — The Brother Martin Crusaders defeated John Curtis, 9-3 Saturday at Mike Miley Stadium to remain the only undefeated team in the Catholic League.

A Sully Stringer solo home-run in the top of the 4th inning tied the game at 3.

It would remain that way through 4 innings of play.

The Crusaders created separation in the top of the 5th inning behind a five-run surge.

The two teams will play again Tuesday night at Kirsch Rooney.

First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.