METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Brother Martin won the best of three against St. Augustine High School with a 5-2 win at Mike Miley Stadium on Saturday, May 7, to advance to the LHSAA Division I Baseball Semifinals against John Curtis Christian in Hammond.

With the score tied in the bottom of the third, 2-2, Brother Martin’s Colin Roussel roped an RBI single to centerfield, but he ended up taking second after St. Aug attempted to throw out a runner at third as another runner scored to give Crusaders a one-point lead.

From there, Brother Martin successfully fended off several St. Aug scoring attempts as the Purple Knights left nine on base throughout the game.

“They gave us everything we were able to handle and then some,” Brother Martin head coach Jeff Lupo told WGNO Sports. “We were able to get a couple of two-out hits today. Minimize the big innings where we made some mistakes with some leadoff walks or errors. I’m really proud of my guys. They responded after a tough defeat on Wednesday and came back and won two. I’m very proud of them.”

For St. Aug, the loss marks the team’s most successful season to date, and one the Purple Knights can surely build upon with the team only fielding five seniors this year.

“This 2022 team at St. Augustine goes down in history,” said Purple Knights head coach Barret Rey. “We’d never won a game in the quarterfinal round and then we took them down to the wire both games. So, they’ll forever go down in history until another team comes back and defeats that.”

For the full bracket, click here.