Brother Martin RB Jaylon Spears signs with Nicholls: click here for National Signing Day VIDEO

NEW ORLEANS – Brother Martin saw three of it’s student-athletes sign NLI on National Signing Day.

For the football program, RB Jaylon Spears will stay home and play for Nicholls State.

Spears says the opportunity to be close to family “means a lot.”

As a senior, Spears rushed for 903 yards on 146 carries and 18 touchdowns in 7 games. He also caught 10 passes for 141 yards and a score through the air.

Offensive lineman Adam Bourgeois will play his college ball at Texas Wesleyan University.

Chandler Bonvillian will continue his Lacrosse career at Lees McRae College.

For more from Brother Martin’s National Signing Day ceremony, click on the video above.