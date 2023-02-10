NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Brother Martin leads Jesuit by just two points after Day 1 of the LHSAA Wrestling Championships in Bossier City, Louisiana.

Division 1 Scores:

Brother Martin – 146.5 Jesuit – 144.5 Catholic, BR – 132.5 Holy Cross – 114.5 East Ascension – 112.5

The Crusaders have won eight of the last 10 state championships.

Jesuit has not won since 2009.

Catholic High, currently in third place, has not won since 2010.

