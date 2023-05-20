NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Saturday morning in Gentilly, Brother Martin hosted its 12th annual Miracle League “All-Star” Weekend at E.A. Farley Field.

The event features two split-squad baseball games combining members of the Crusaders’ baseball and football teams with disabled youth.

“We always talk about service and giving back and there was nothing better than to try and give back,” event founder and Brother Martin Director of Athletics Mark Wisniewski told WGNO Sports. “One of the things that we talk to our kids about is they take for granted a lot of things in their regular life. And I wanted them to understand how fortunate they are. And our kids have embraced it tremendously.”

When asked if there was a 13th event in the works, Coach Wis didn’t hesitate in his response.

“Absolutely, 13th, 15th, 20th, we’re going to go until I can’t do this anymore,” he said. “Yes!”