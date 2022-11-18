NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — One of the biggest games of the post-season played out at St. Augustine as the Purple Knights faced off against the Crusaders of Brother Martin on Friday (Nov. 18) night.

The No. 13 Crusaders defeated the No. 4 Purple Knights, 27-24 to advance to the Division I Select Quarterfinals.

They will play No. 5 Northwood next Friday night.

