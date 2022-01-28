NEW ORLEANS — Brother Martin defeated Catholic League rival Jesuit, 41-39 Friday night at Conlin Gym.

The Crusaders led the Blue Jays, 19-8 at halftime, and kept a double-digit lead intact until the late 3rd quarter.

Jesuit stormed back in the 4th quarter and cut the deficit to 2 points on a Jasper Parker steal and layup with a minute and a half remaining in regulation.

Down 41-39 with 3 seconds to play, the Jays would have a chance to win the game on an inbounds play but Michael Britsch’s 3 falls short and Brother Martin Holds on to win.

Jace Patin led Brother Martin with 10 points on the night, with Corey Skillman adding 9.