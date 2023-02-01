NEW ORLEANS — At least seven Brother Martin Crusaders are officially taking their talents to the college football ranks after signing their national letters of intent Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Kai Brown signed with Trinity Valley Community College.

Defensive lineman Brenden Leblanc signed with East Tennessee State University.

Running back Torey Lambert signed with East Tennessee State University. Lambert ran for over 1,000 yards and 12 touchdowns during the Crusaders’ playoff run to the Division I Select state championship game where they fell to John Curtis.

Kicker Leyton Liuzza signed with McNeese State University.

Quarterback/wide receiver Clayton Lonardo signed with Southeastern Louisiana University Lonardo has been featured at multiple positions on both sides of the ball and takes that versatility to the reigning Southland Conference champions.

Defensive back Troy Santa Marina Jr. signed with Northwestern State University.

Defensive back Austin Tatum signed with McKendree University.

Defensive back Jahron Manning signed with Copiah-Lincoln Community College.