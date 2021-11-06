Brother Martin gets statement victory over John Curtis Saturday

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Brother Martin Crusaders defeated the John Curtis Patriots, 41-12 Saturday at Joe Yenni Stadium.

Final–@BMHSCrusaders whips @Curtis_Patriots 41-12, finishes unbeaten on the field but likely 11th-seed in Division I playoffs. @CCSprep — Ken Trahan (@kentrahan) November 6, 2021

Despite not losing a game all year, the Crusaders close out their season with a 3-5 record, 2-4 in district play.

The Crusaders were forced to forfeit several regular-season victories because of a player eligibility ruling, ending their undefeated season and knocking them down in the playoff rankings.

Playoff brackets will be released tomorrow.

If the Crusaders fall to No. 11 they will likely open the Division I playoffs against the Rummel Raiders. Curtis will likely play Holy Cross in the opening round.

