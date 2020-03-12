Brother Martin falls to Scotlandville in Division I semifinal 88-45

Brother Martin felt the sting of the Hornets in the Division I semifinal falling 88-45. Scotlandville went ahead by double digits early, building up a 32 point lead at the half. Click on the video above for highlights from the game.
by: WGNO Web DeskPosted: / Updated:
Brother Martin felt the sting of the Hornets in the Division I semifinal falling 88-45. Scotlandville went ahead by double digits early, building up a 32 point lead at the half. Click on the video above for highlights from the game.