NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — In a classic pitching duel that saw starting pitchers, Cody Kropp (Brother Martin) and Brock Bullinger (Rummel) combine for 12 innings, Brother Martin was able to defeat Rummel in their District 9-5A opener at Kirsch-Rooney on Tuesday afternoon.

Brother Martin led 1-0 in the first after a batter was walked in with bases loaded.

Rummel tied it top of the second following a double by Giancarlo Arencibia that drove in a run.

However, Brother Martin’s Kolby Hunter hit a shot too hot to handle toward first and second to score Frank Randol in the third to take the go-ahead run.