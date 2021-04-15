Brother Martin Crusaders rally to defeat Jesuit 2-1 in extra innings

NEW ORLEANS – The Brother Martin Crusaders rallied to defeat Jesuit 2-1 in 9 innings at John Ryan Stadium Thursday night.

Collin Roussel scored the winning run for Brother Martin off of an infield pop up by Tyler Velino.

“They have been in this position before,” said Crusaders head coach Jeff Lupo. “We have been in one run games a bunch this year, and I told them to have faith and something good would happen.”

Blue Jays Pitcher Holden Hess allowed one run on three hits in eight innings.

For highlights from the game, click on the video above.