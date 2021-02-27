Brother Martin, Chalmette, Holy Cross, and Jesuit post wins in the WGNO baseball classic

The Chalmette Owls split a double dip in the WGNO baseball classic Friday.

The Owls defeated St Aug 12-2 in six innings.

And, in the nightcap, Jesuit posted an 8-3 victory.

At Kirsch-Rooney Stadium, Brother Martin defeated Fontainebleau 3-0. The Crusaders scored all three runs with two outs in the fourth inning.

And, at Holy Cross Park, the Tigers defeated Hahnville 9-1.

Loyola signee Josh Orr pitched a complete game.

“Josh was phenomenal,” said head coach Andy Cannizaro. “Threw all three pitches for strikes. Pitched with a lot of confidence, attacked the hitters for seven innings.”

The offense was led by Davis Stephens who had 3 hits and three runs batted in.

Here’s Saturday’s schedule in the WGNO baseball classic:

Saturday:

At Chalmette – 10:00 am Chalmette vs St Aug, 1:00 pm Lakeshore vs Brother Martin, 4:00 pm Brother Martin vs Holy Cross, 7:00 pm Chalmette vs Holy Cross

At John Ryan Stadium – 11:00 am Jesuit vs Hahnville, 3:00 pm Jesuit vs Fontainebleau – games were moved from Kirsch-Rooney Stadium to allow more fans to attend. Number will grow from 80 to 325 at John Ryan Stadium.

At Shaw – 11:00 Shaw vs Fontainebleau, 3:00 pm Shaw vs Hahnville

Complete updates at wgno.com.