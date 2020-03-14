Brother Martin beats Denham Springs in Day 2 of Jay Patterson Shootout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GONZALES,La.- The Brother Martin Crusaders defeated Denham Springs, 9-2 Friday to give them their second straight win at the Jay Patterson Shootout.

The Crusaders were able to pull away to a large lead throughout the game thanks to strong pitching from Junior, Mayson Keene.

Keene went six and two-thirds innings, striking out 11 Yellow Jackets in the process.

The Brother Martin bats got going early and often, allowing them to carry a 9-1 lead into the 7th where Denham Springs would score their second and final run.

Brother Martin improves to 9-2 on the season.

They will play a double-header tomorrow, traveling to St. Amant at 10 a.m. followed by a match-up with West Monroe at 12:30 p.m.