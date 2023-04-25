NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Brother Martin won 10 games in District 9-5a, and the Crusaders only two losses were by one run.



Head Coach Jeff Lupo, in his 6th season, said this team is exactly that.



“I think if you look at us, we are not the most talented team on paper,” Lupo told WGNO Sports. “But like I have told the kids, it is not the most talented team that wins, but the best team more often than not .”

The pitching has been good. Senior Gavin Simeon and Sophomore left Alex Laiche have led a staff that has made walks, taboo, per the directive of pitching coach Joey Latino.



“One of the big things people are focusing on now is WHIP,” explained Lupo. “And, when alleviate walks and you make people hit, and you alleviate the constant stress from free passes, it makes this game, which is hard to do, a little bit easier.”



Senior Eli Booth hit better than .500 in district play. Junior Frank Randol and sophomore Ryan Darrah have also had big hits.



The Crusaders lost two games at the end of the year to fall to the 7th seed, but Lupo is confident his young team will be a factor in the playoffs.



If any of his teams have maxed out, this one is it.



“We are getting every bit of wine out of these grapes that we can,” said Lupo. “And, these kids have played really hard, and probably surprised themselves along the way. they have earned the right to be here, so we will so see where goes from here.”