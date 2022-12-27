NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Alabama Crimson Tide football team made a stop at Children’s Hospital Tuesday, after a day of practicing for the upcoming Sugar Bowl.

The team met the kids and their family’s outside the hospital to play games, sign autographs, and take pictures as they enjoyed the warmer weather. One player says the event made his day better.

“I played a game of connect 4 with a kid and to see his competitive nature, even though he’s going through what he’s going through, to see his competitive nature and see how smart he is, it kind of brightens up the day and I like that,” said Defensive back Jordan Battle.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl will be at the Superdome on Saturday (Dec. 31) at 11:00 a.m. Our WGNO sports team will have a post-game report later that evening.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.