Ponchatoula won the class 1A state championship in 1940. And, not since.

Monday, head coach Hank Tierney, who picked up his 300th win in the 5A semifinals against Acadiana, spoke before practice with our Richie Mills.

Game time vs Zachary is 7:00 pm Saturday at the Superdome. Watch two state championship editions of Friday nIght football presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, on Nola 38 at 11, WGNO at midnight.