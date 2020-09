The Tulane Green Wave will make their first appearance on ABC TV in 40 years. The Wave’s home game September 19th will kickoff at 11 am for ABC and be seen live on WGNO TV.

Tulane’s last game on ABC was in 1980, a loss to Southern Mississippi. It was also Vince Gibson’s first game as Tulane head coach.

Tulane’s last three games of 1979 were also televised on ABC. They were against Ole Miss, LSU, and the Liberty Bowl against Penn State.