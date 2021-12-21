Bridgewater out of hospital but unlikely to play next week

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (5) drops back to pass during the first half of the team’s NFL preseason football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are preparing backup quarterback Drew Lock for his first start of the season at Las Vegas next weekend after Teddy Bridgewater was knocked unconscious Sunday against the Bengals, carted off the field and hospitalized overnight.

The former Saints quarterback was discharged Monday morning and is in the league’s concussion protocol for the second time this season.

“I just spoke to him a few minutes ago,’’ coach Vic Fangio said. “He’s been released, he’s home, he’s resting comfortably. He sounded a lot better this morning than he did last night. Last night he sounded real tired.”

Fangio added that it’s “highly unlikely he plays this week.” He also dismissed the notion of starting third-string QB Brett Rypien, who began quarantining last week as a precaution with the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases across the NFL.