LSU head coach Brian Kelly says he won’t announce a starting quarterback this week going into the season opener vs Florida State.

Kelly cites it being a “tactical advantage” for the reason why he won’t announce it publicly, but the head coach says they have made a decision on who will get the first snap.

He also says “both will contribute” this season and both bring similar skillsets.

Kelly said in the Spring he does not want to run a two-quarterback system, but says they’ve put off the decision until this past weekend because the competition is so close.

LSU will also use, what Kelly calls, the ‘same play sheet’ no matter who the QB is on the field that drive.

