BATON ROUGE, La. — Brian Kelly says the LSU running back room is as ‘complete and deep’ as any he’s had. Two big factors that play into that belief are John Emery and Logan Diggs. Emery was not at LSU’s first fall practice on Thursday, but the reason for his absence was positive.

“He’ll be with us tomorrow, but he had to get an internship finished up today, finish that paperwork, get that turned into the registrar’s office, and instead of rushing out here, you know, with his shoes untied and kind of running on the field, we just said, take care of it. You’ve gone this far and worked this hard, get that taken care of,” said LSU head football coach Brian Kelly.

As for Logan Diggs, today was our first look at the former Archbishop Rummel star in action with LSU.

Diggs chose Brian Kelly and Notre Dame over LSU out of high school.

Last year, he saw eight starts with 1,000 all-purpose yards and six touchdowns with the Irish.

Diggs announced his transfer to Baton Rouge in May, adding more depth to the running back room.

“He’s a guy that I know very well, and I know what he’s capable of. He’s very smooth. He’s physical. He’s got a great burst and his ability to stay on the field on all three downs. He knows protections. He can catch the ball coming out of the backfield. So, you know, I know him really well. He looks good. The question with him was his health. You know, he had a hamstring that we had to work through most of the summer, which limited him, but he looked healthy and that was really the biggest thing for me,” said Kelly.

More depth in the running back room will be beneficial for LSU in 2023, given the fact the Tigers were sixth in the SEC in total rushing (2,574) last year. They were eighth in rushing yards (183.6) per game.