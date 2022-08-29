BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — It didn’t make any sense for LSU head coach Brian Kelly to announce his starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Florida State – on a Monday.

So, he didn’t.

“Certainly I think everybody here wants to know who the quarterback is,” said Coach Kelly during an LSU press conference at Tiger Stadium. “I get that, but I think it is a tactical advantage for us not to announce it.”

Kelly said he has known for about 48 hours whether it is Jayden Daniels or Garrett Nussmeier.

He also said both need to be ready for Sunday night’s Allstate Louisiana Kickoff in the Caesars Superdome.

“They both run extremely well,” he explained. “They can both make plays outside the pocket. Certainly we don’t have to change the playcalling. There is not a dramatic difference between the two when it comes to playcalling.

“When talk you about both quarterbacks, this is a 1A and 1B,” Kelly continued. “This is not a 1 and a 2.”

Currently, LSU is a field goal (3-point) favorite.

The game will be broadcast live on WGNO and ABC.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.