HAMMOND, La. — An early injury to starting pitcher Grant Upton provided Brennan Stuprich an opportunity to earn a feature role in the Southeastern rotation as a freshman.

“You prepare these guys for the moment and the fire. You have some expectation of what they’re going to do once they get in there. Some guys turn it up another level. Some guys turn it down. Brennan Stuprich obviously knew what he had to bestow upon his shoulders with Upton going out and breaking his leg and knew what we needed him as a team,” says Southeastern head baseball coach Matt Riser.

Brennan Stuprich answered the call with a fire and ferocity that he brought to the mound.

“High school I stuck with it and then I brought it here and coach Riser says feed off the energy. So, I kind of do just get the dugout going they love it to,” says Southeastern pitcher Brennan Stuprich.



The former Brother Martin standout finished his first year at Southeastern with a 6-3 record in 12 starts, with 67 strikeouts and a league best 2.31 ERA.

Stuprich earned multiple All-American honors and was named Southland Conference Freshman of the Year.

“Great season for him, but now that we’ve talked about no sophomore slumps. We don’t get humbled. We don’t sit here and look at last year and expect success this year,” says Riser.

A sophomore campaign that will have to wait for now after Stuprich suffered a setback in the fall.

“I had surgery in October. I had Tommy John. I had partially torn my UCL. Dr. Savoie went and did my surgery and rehab is going really well. I started throwing bullpen last week. I’m feeling really strong and just ready to get back out there. Its been too long,” says Stuprich

Since his surgery with Dr. Savoie at Tulane School of Medicine, Brennan Stuprich is on track to return to the mound in late March, early April.

“He’s on schedule, there’s been no setbacks. Feeling is great. He’s throwing some bullpen. It’s amazing what science has done and how it has evolved, right? If this had been five years ago, we’re taking about 12-18 months. Now, we’re talking about a 6-7 month procedure where he is back and fully going,” says Riser.

Brennan anxiously awaits his opportunity to build on that a great freshman season and help the Lions in their conference championship run.

“Last year I had a great year but I’ve still got to go prove myself. It’s not a fluke,” says Stuprich.

