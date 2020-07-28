Bregman’s 100th homer helps Astros beat Mariners 8-5

Houston Astros’ Alex Bregman watches his three-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning of a baseball game Monday, July 27, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman hit his 100th career homer, a three-run shot, and Jose Altuve added a solo drive to give the Houston Astros an 8-5 win over the Seattle Mariners.

The Astros trailed by two in the third inning before Bregman’s first home run of the season put them ahead 4-3.

Altuve, who had two RBIs, connected in the fifth for the first of three runs to pad the lead and help the Astros take three of four in the series from their AL West foes.

Brandon Bielak (1-0) ate up 3 1/3 innings in relief to win his major league debut.