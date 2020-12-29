Brees-y chat: Saints quarterback talks about seeding, playing best football now, and how Alvin Kamara helped his son win his fantasy football league – click here for interview

The Saints can still be the number one seed in the NFC playoffs.

New Orleans must win at Carolina, Green Bay must lose at Chicago, and Seattle must win at San Francisco. New Orleans, Green Bay, and Seattle would be tied at 12-4, and the number one seed and first round bye would go to the Saints, because they would have the best conference record among the three teams.

If New Orleans wins, Green Bay loses, and Seattle loses, the Saints would be tied with Green Bay at 12-4. But, Green Bay would be the top seed thanks to their win at New Orleans earlier this season.